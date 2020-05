Or Copy this URL to Share

AVOCA — John J. "Pop" Clifford, 89, of Avoca, died May 28, 2020. Surviving are his wife, the former Patricia McDonald. Due to the current restrictions, no viewing will be held. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Queen of the Apostles Parish. Funeral arrangements are by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.



