DALLAS — John J. Handley, DDS, 80, of Dallas, passed away on Oct. 12, 2019. Born in Luzerne on Jan. 8, 1939, John was the son of the late John and Martha (Moreck) Handley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Spencer; and grandson, Randy Stair.

In addition to his wife, Joyce, he is survived by his son, John Handley Jr., DDS, and wife, Melissa, of Forty Fort; daughter, Lori Stair and husband, Robert, of Dallas; daughter, Theresa Schreder and husband, Darrin, of Montana; and son, Michael Handley and wife, Michaelean, of Dallas; grandchildren, Jeremy Stair, Megan, Tommy, Samantha, Connor and Isabel Handley, Dylan and Austin Schreder; and sister, Margaret Ziminski.

His family and friends were first and foremost in his life. He was a devoted family man and husband, marrying Joyce in 1960 and being happily married for 59 years. His caring, generous and loving qualities are what he will be most remembered for by anyone who knew him. He was taken too soon and will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved the unforgettable Doc Handley.

Doc was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman that would do anything for anyone and was loved by all that knew him. His favorite place was on his tractor, quad or snowmobile. He loved bringing potatoes, corn and pumpkins to patients and donating to multiple organizations.

Doc graduated from Luzerne High School in 1956 and King's College in 1960. He then went on to graduate with a degree from Temple Dental School in 1964. He then served two years at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. In 1966, he started his own dental practice in Forty Fort, and he worked until retirement in 2017.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Church and Holy Family Parish in Luzerne.

The visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Holy Family Parish, Bennett Street, Luzerne. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.betzjastremski.com.