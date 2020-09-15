1/1
John J. Harcharufka
On Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, John took his final steps to the stairway to heaven.

He was born in Kingston, a son of Annette Kachmarsky Harcharufka, of Mountain Top, and the late John A. Harcharufka Jr. John was a graduate of Coughlin High School. He, along with his father and family, operated the family business, Electron TV and Appliance, on Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife, Fayrene Suhocky Harcharufka; daughter, Jennifer Suhocky, of Kannapolis, N.C.; grandchildren, Jaymere, Jahzaree, Jenia Suhocky and a baby boy grandson on the way; brother, Barry Harcharufka and his wife, Renee, of Gilbert, Ariz.; nephews, Mikey (Eddie) Miller Jr., of Pittston, Nick (Freddie) Miller, of Pittston, Justin Maruska, of Dupont, and Jeremy Maruska, of Daytona Beach, Fla.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Carol E. Coleman will officiate.

Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Those who are attending the visitation and the funeral service are required to wear a mask and abide by the CDC and state social distancing requirements.

Condolences may be sent by visiting John's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
