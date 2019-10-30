|
OCALA, Fla. — John J. Kalinas, 82, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Forty Fort, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, Hospice Unit, after a short stay.
Born in Pittson on Sept. 23, 1937, he was the son of the late John J. Kalinas and Margaret Lawrence Kalinas.
John was a veteran in the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. While in the Navy, he met his beloved wife, Dorothy. After his service, he and Dorothy relocated to Forty Fort. John worked for the Pennsylvania State Civil Service, Department of Labor and Industry. Upon his retirement, they relocated to sunny Florida in 1998.
He was a devoted member of the Queen of Peace Parish, Ocala, where he served as a Eucharistic minister and lector.
John's love of music was instrumental in directing and performing in a musical group called the Altar Egos, where members of the community participated.
John's life was greatly enriched by his profound and strong faith, love of family, friends and the extending of his hand to those in need and the less fortunate.
Preceding him in death were his wife, the former Dorothy A. Fox; and a sister, Laureen Psolka.
Surviving are his sons, John Matthew Kalinas, of Forty Fort, and Jeffrey Michael Kalinas, of Hilo, Hawaii; and a sister, Margaret Paoloni, of Exeter; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; as well as his buddy, Bristol.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2019, in the Oblates of St. Joseph Seminary, Laflin. The Rev. Raymond Tabon, O.S.J., will be officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
