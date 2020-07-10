PITTSTON — John "Jackie" J. Matusavage, 79, of Pittston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home.

Born in Pittston, he was a son of the late John and Anna Antonchik Matusavage. Jackie was a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1958. After 38 years, he retired from Cascades in Pittston Township. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.

John was a beloved brother, who loved to travel and had many great memories traveling with his sister, Carol. He also had a love of sports. He will forever be loved and missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his sister, Carol Matusavage, of Pittston, and several cousins.

To honor John's wishes there will be no service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

To send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.