GLEN LYON — John J. Meshinski, 77, of Glen Lyon, died Aug. 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Doris (Fabrizio) Meshinsk. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Glen Lyon. Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon.