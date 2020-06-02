DALLAS — John J. Navich, age 93, of Dallas, passed away Friday morning, May 29, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre. Born in Forest City on June 28, 1926, and raised in North Scranton, John was the son of the late William and Mary (Kilonsky) Navich. An attendee of the former Scranton Technical High School, he then proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII, stationed in Europe prior to his honorable discharge from service. For 47 years prior to his retirement, John worked for Commonwealth Telephone. Beginning with the company as a lineman, by the time he retired he was head of the engineering department. For his loyalty and dedication to his profession, John received numerous awards and accolades from C-Tec Corporation, Nearea Telecom Pioneer Club and the Pennsylvania Telephone Association. He was also a 40-year member of the Kiwanis Club of Dallas, where he not only served as past president, but also received the Legion of Honor distinctive recognition. An avid golfer, he was a former member of the Wyoming Valley Country Club. He also enjoyed his Canadian fishing trips with his brother, Frank, and reading, especially anything regarding WWII history. Passing away suddenly, he will be dearly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his brothers, Frank Navich, of Montoursville, and Vincent Navich, of Moosic; his sister, Marion Peperno, of Old Forge; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Shirlee Jones, of Dallas. John was also preceded in death by his siblings, Paul and Thomas Navich and Martha Vender. John's family would like to acknowledge and thank his nurse, Kristen, and his aide, Marsha, for their tremendous care and compassion. Private funeral services will be from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with burial and military rites at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Clifford Township. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.



