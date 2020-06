Or Copy this URL to Share

PRINGLE — John J. "Chick" Shupshinskas III, 67, of Pringle, died May 31, 2020. A celebration life will take place at his daughter Lori's Home, 30 Courtright St., Pringle, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Services in care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Township.



