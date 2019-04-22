WILKES-BARRE — John Joseph Levandowski, 85, of Wilkes-Barre, died April 21, 2019. His wife is the former Regina "Jean" Gola of Wilkes-Barre. Funeral will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday from the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The Parsons Lions Club will meet at 5:15 p.m. at the funeral home for Necrology Services to be held at 5:30 p.m.