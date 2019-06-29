WILKES-BARRE — John Joseph Staviscak, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, died on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late John and Veronica Kozemchak Staviscak. He was educated in Edwardsville schools.

He drove cross country many times, he sold cars, had an airplane, and then into the real estate business. He was a self-made man. John was employed at Falzone Towing.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Rebecca Button Staviscak, of Wilkes-Barre; sisters Dorothy Gragg, of Ventura, Calif., Lillian Lado, of Exton, and Veronica Kukosky, of Vineland, N.J.; and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday at Lynn Cemetery, Springville.

Friends may call from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

For more information or to send the family and online condolence, visit www.hughbhughes.com.