John Joseph Staviscak

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joseph Staviscak.
Service Information
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA
18704
(570)-288-9341
Obituary
Send Flowers

WILKES-BARRE — John Joseph Staviscak, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, died on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late John and Veronica Kozemchak Staviscak. He was educated in Edwardsville schools.

He drove cross country many times, he sold cars, had an airplane, and then into the real estate business. He was a self-made man. John was employed at Falzone Towing.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Rebecca Button Staviscak, of Wilkes-Barre; sisters Dorothy Gragg, of Ventura, Calif., Lillian Lado, of Exton, and Veronica Kukosky, of Vineland, N.J.; and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday at Lynn Cemetery, Springville.

Friends may call from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

For more information or to send the family and online condolence, visit www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Times Leader from June 29 to June 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.