TRUCKSVILLE — John F. Konopki Sr., 80, of Trucksville, passed away unexpectedly to be with the Lord on Dec. 2, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Josephine Roberts. John was a graduate of Edwardsville High School and Luzerne County Community College. He honorably served in the Air Force before being discharged. He was employed by Chamberlain Co. (Scranton) and worked at Wilkes-Barre General and Mercy hospitals in the mental health field after college.

John was an avid sports fan, especially of the Green Bay Packers and Boston Red Sox. He was very involved in Back Mountain sports. He coached many little league and teener teams, including an undefeated 18-0 season with the White Sox.

John enjoyed spending time with family and playing games like Farkle. He also liked to test his luck and kept Mohegan Sun Casino in business. John lit up the room with his smile and sense of humor. He always had the best hugs, advice and a story to tell, which his family will miss most.

In his younger years John was actively involved in the choir at Dallas Baptist Church. He and his wife have been members of Fellowship Church since 1981.

In addition to his mother, John was preceded in death by his brother, Stanley; sister Anastasia; son David; and great-granddaughter Faith.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 59 years, Patricia; brother Bob (Sandy); sons John Jr. (Teresa), Mark (Liz); daughters Karen McEntee (Rick), Kristine Whyte (Gabe); grandchildren Nicole, Jennifer, Kayci, Kelly, Alyssa (Tyler), Sarah (Terry), Alexa (Paul), Trudi, Morgan (Matt), Amilyn, Cassie, Ryan (Abby), Josh and Zach; great-grandchildren Brandon, Lily, Mia, Claire, Bryce, Delaney and Ainsley.

A celebration of John's life will be conducted by Pastor Marc Ramirez 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. Private Interment will be held at the convenience of family at Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton.

Relatives and friends may join John's family for visitation and shared remembrance 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from at the funeral home.