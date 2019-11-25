SWOYERSVILLE — John Koonrad Jr., of Swoyersville, passed away peacefully at the age of 42, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

John was a kind-hearted man, always enjoying the outdoors, whether he was out fishing, working, or playing with his beloved dogs, Nanook and Luna. He also enjoyed watching football as he was an avid Steelers fan. He always had a smile for anyone he met. He was the kind of person that always turned a friend into family.

He was a driver for KR Transportation Services.

John was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lynwood and Ann Schoonmaker, paternal grandparents, Joseph and Helen Koonrad, uncles David Schoonmaker and Anthony Koonrad, aunt Marie Fenner and his cousin, Frank Koonrad. John is survived at home by his loving wife, Tracey, and stepdaughter Skylar, who he loved like his own. He is also survived by his parents, John Sr. and Diane Koonrad, brother Todd and his daughter Journey, sister Lynn, her husband James and son Ethan. John is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

John's wishes were to not have a funeral service. Instead, there will be a celebration of his life that will be held at a later date, announced by the family. The entire family wishes to thank everyone for their love, support and understanding at this time of sorrow.