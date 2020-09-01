MOUNTAIN TOP — John Kravich, of Mountain Top, passed peacefully from complications of pancreatic cancer on Sept. 1, 2020, at the age of 76.

John was the son of John and Mary Kravich, of Pittsburgh. John graduated from Penn State University and had a successful career in food service management. John then embarked on a much-loved second career as faculty member at LCCC. There, he taught hotel and restaurant management in the culinary arts program. John also taught RAMP training courses for the LCB all over Pennsylvania.

John was a devoted husband and cherished his family. He loved golf, poker and time with his bride, Jewel. John loved to cook for others and would often gift his delicious creations to neighbors, friends and family. John was known for his listening ear and problem solving. Being a true gentleman, he leaves behind an endless list of friends.

John is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Jewel, son, Lewis, daughter, Debra, son-in-law, Ernest Searfoss; grandchildren, Daniel, John, Shane and fiancée, Sam Smullin, Justin and John; great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Colt Ernest. He is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Marcella and Thomas Shaugnessy, of Pittsburgh, and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his loving sister, Cecilia Thompson, of Pittsburgh.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation in his memory. Donations can be mailed to NPCF, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, Colo., 80502, or made online at www.npcf.us.

Due to the pandemic services will be private.

Arrangements by Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, www.desideriofuneralhome.com.