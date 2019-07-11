HANOVER TWP. — John L. Seida Jr., 78, of Hanover Township, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in The Gardens at East Mountain, Plains Township.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late John and Agnes Glaser Seida. John was a 1960 graduate of GAR Memorial High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.

Prior to his retirement, he had been employed for many years as a plumber for C.W. Schultz & Sons, Inc.

John was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church in Wilkes-Barre.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Mary Braynock Seida, in 2012.

Surviving are his daughters, Marilyn Kline and her husband, Bruce, of Lancaster, and Sharon Mateyak and her husband, Paul, of Tamaqua; grandchildren Alyssa, Alex, Nicki and Jamie; great-grandchildren Kora and Mason; sisters Agnes Rundle, of Hanover, and Jeanne Samer and her husband, Charles, of Clarks Summit; and nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

There will be no public calling hours.

