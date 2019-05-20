WILKES-BARRE — Mr. John L. Vodzak Sr., 91, a resident of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed into Eternal Life early Sunday morning in the care of Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Township.

Born Sept. 14, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre, he was one of six children to the late Lawrence and Mary (Kalanick) Vodzak.

Educated in the city schools, he was a graduate of the James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre. Following his formal education, Mr. Vodzak proudly served our country with the United States Army during the Korean War.

Until his retirement, he was the owner and operator of Vodzak Beauty Supply Company of Wilkes-Barre for many years.

Devoted to his Catholic faith, Mr. Vodzak previously attended Mass at the former Saint Dominic Roman Catholic Church, now Saint Benedict Parish in the Parsons section of the city where he was active with the Holy Name Society and assisted at various parish functions.

In his spare time and enjoying the outdoors, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, taking many excursions to Canada. He also loved tending to his many gardens over the years, bus trips he would take to Atlantic City, N.J., but most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He and his beloved wife, the former Carolyn J. Edwards, celebrated 63 years of married life together on July 16, 2018.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Emma Vodzak and by brothers Larry, Joseph and George Vodzak.

Left to celebrate his life and cherish his memory in addition to his wife, Carolyn, at home, are the couple's children, John Vodzak Jr. and his wife, Ann, of Youngsville, N.C., Barbara Sharry and her husband, Michael, of Wilkes-Barre, Lisa Vodzak and her companion, John Martin, of Plymouth, Marie Gitomer and her husband, Stuart, of Nanticoke, Robert Vodzak and his wife, Cindy, of Mechanicsburg, James Vodzak and his wife, Mary, of Bear Creek, David Vodzak, of Nanticoke, Elaine Vodzak and her companion, Thomas Young, of Shavertown; 11 grandchildren including Jennifer Yinger (Mark); Laura Kobak (Steve); Amanda Sharry-Rogers (Len); Sarah Nunez (Diego); Rebecca Norby (Brian); Chrisopher Sharry; Hunter Vodzak; Nicholas Vodzak; Tyler Vodzak; Emily Vodzak; Jonathon Gitomer; eight great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Gitomer; Brandon and Aubrey Rogers; Logan and Conrad Kobak; Viviana and Victor Nunez and Alexander Norby; brother, Mr. Bernard Vodzak and his wife Mary Joan of Wilkes-Barre; sister, Mrs. Dolores Redmond and her husband, Richard, of Seattle, Wash.; several brothers and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews, former patrons and dear friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Vodzak will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday from the North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., followed by his funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Parish of Saint Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St. The Reverend Kenneth M. Seegar, pastor, will serve as celebrant and homilist.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery of Saint Andre Bessette Parish, Dorchester Drive, Dallas.

Relatives and friends may join the Vodzak family for visitation and remembrances Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of floral tributes, memorial contributions in Mr. Vodzak's memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choosing.

To leave Mrs. Vodzak and family online words of sympathy, a fond remembrance of John or to view his memorial video tribute, please visit our family's website or Facebook page at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.