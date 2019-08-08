PLAINS TWP. — The Rev. John Leo, Episcopal priest, passed away peacefully Aug. 6, 2019, at the age of 97, at the VA Medical Center, Plains Township.

Father John was born in Winooski, Vt., and graduated from the University of Vermont, Bexley Hall Seminary and Cal Poly University.

He served the Episcopal Church as a pastor and teacher and his country proudly as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force.

Fr. John began his church ministry in Hawk Run and served faithfully in Pennsylvania and California, where he founded two Episcopal mission parishes. Locally, he served five years at St. Andrews Parish, Alden.

His military service began in World War II as part of a photo-reconnaissance team. He often told of his encounters with General George Patton. After his reenlistment, he served as Chaplin at Vandenburg Air Force Base.

During his time in California, he served several congregations and missions in the central California area. He also was an instructor at the California Men's Colony Prison.

Fr. John was a spiritual adviser and mentor, bringing his faith to countless people, friends and family over the years.

He was a world traveler with many lifelong friends. His stories and reminiscing kept family and friends enthralled for hours.

He is preceded in death by parents Abraham and Zareaf Leo; brothers Charles, Michael and George; and sisters Sarah Leo and Mary Prim.

He is survived by sisters Della Lovewell and Elizabeth Leo; and was a proud uncle to numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Episcopal Church of St. Clement & St. Peter Church, 165 Hanover St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Charles Warwick and the Rev. Dan Jones officiating.

Interment will follow in St Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Daniel J Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.