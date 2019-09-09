SCRANTON — John "Jack" M. Calpin, age 80, a longtime Scranton resident, passed away Sept. 8, 2019, at Gino Merli Veterans' Center. He is survived by his loving wife, best friend and caregiver, Marie (Pecor) Calpin. Funeral services are scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. Thursday from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., in West Scranton. Friends may pay their respects 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.