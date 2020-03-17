LAKE NUANGOLA — John M. DiRico of Lake Nuangola went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 7, 2020. At the time of his death, John was surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in Bryn Mawr in 1931. He was the son of John A. and Rose DiRico. He attended Radnor High School and went to Bloomsburg State Teachers College, where he majored in Secondary Education — Mathematics. He received his M.S. in Secondary Education at Temple University.

During the Korean Conflict, John served at the level of Specialist Third Class, 521 U.S. Corps of Army Engineers in Chinon, France. He was a lifetime member of the Mountain Top American Legion Post 781.

John started his 35-year teaching career with many of those years at Woodrow Wilson High School in Levittown, now Harry S. Truman. While there, he served as Mathematics Department Chair.

John was a devoted Christian and was a member of Dr. Edwards Memorial Church, Edwardsville. He served as Chair of the Board of Trustees, Co-Chair of Ethnic Committee, Treasurer of Eisteddfod Committee, and began the "Penny Pot" to help feed children through C.E.O.

A Lake Nuangola resident for more than 30 years, John served as Lake Association Treasurer, Planning Committee Secretary, Vacancy Chair of the Borough Council and a Board Member and former Secretary for the Grove Theater.

John was an avid golfer at his favorite course, Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club. He was a "hometown Philly Boy" and loved to watch his Eagles, Flyers and Phillies. John also loved to cheer on his Penn State football and Duke and Villanova basketball teams.

John is survived by his wife, Sally, of close to 64 years; three children, Jay (Kim), Bob (Wendy), Marilyn (Joe); 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Flo, who was at his bedside at the time of death.

A Memorial Service will be held at Dr. Edwards Church at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church, 668 Main St., Edwardsville, PA 18704.