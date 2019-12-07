PLAINS TWP. — John M. Florio, 91, a life resident of Plains Township, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Plains, he was the son of the late Michael and Clara (Siani) Florio.

John was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1946, and was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict.

John was employed as a machinist and was co-owner of the Florio Family-run businesses, Plains Paper Company and Florio's Pizza.

He was a member of Saints Peter & Paul Church, Plains, and the Plains American Legion, Joseph E. Conlon, Post 558.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Katherine Vorona, sisters Clara, Minnie, Mary and Rose Florio, and Margaret Ciali, and brothers James, Anthony, and Joseph Florio.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, the former Olga Yateshin, son Michael Florio and his wife Jill, of Jenkins Township, grandchildren Rachel Vorona Cote and her husband Paul, Laura Vorona Selle and her husband Nicholas, Sarah Jean Vorona, Megan Florio and John Florio, great-granddaughter Elena Katherine Selle, brother Robert Florio, of Broomall, son-in-law Robert Vorona, of Daniel Island, S.C., nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family from the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705.

Memorial donations may be made to the Katherine Florio Vorona Scholarship Program by visiting www.vasleepmedicine.org/awards.html.

For additional information or to leave John's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.