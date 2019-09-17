WILKES-BARRE TWP. — John M. Gutkowski, of Wilkes-Barre Township, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Oct. 29, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late John and Stella Geffert Gutkowski.

John was a 1961 graduate of Marymount High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed as the office manager at Builder's Supply Company, Wilkes-Barre, for over 50 years.

He was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

John enjoyed family get-togethers, traveling with his family, and trips to the wine country and the casino. He was an avid New York Yankees fan.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Rossmell.

Surviving is his wife, the former Charlotte Vaver, with whom he was married 53 years on May 21; son John Gutkowski and his fiancée, Christine Parente, of West Wyoming; daughters Joan Shulman and her husband, Steve, of Montebello, N.Y., and Sharon Hollock and her husband, Kevin, of Mountain Top; grandchildren Rachel, Jason, Aaron, Alexa and Benjamin; and great-granddaughter Mia.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. The Reverend John S. Terry, pastor, will be celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the / , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.