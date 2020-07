BUCK TWP. — John M. Kreshock, 81, of Buck Township, died July 12, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Elizabeth's Church, 5700 Bear Creek Blvd., Bear Creek. Please go directly to church. Family and friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains. Please follow the practice of social distancing and masks are required.