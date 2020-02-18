PITTSTON — John M. Rada 93, of Pittston, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his residence in the Anderson Building on the Wesley Village Campus.

Born in Pittston on March 30, 1926, he was the son of the late John and Anna (Dunay) Rada.

John was a lifelong resident of West Pittston. He served in the Navy during World War II.

John was employed by American Chain and Cable in Exeter for many years and later by American Cyanamid in Hazelton.

Surviving are his children, son John Rada (Sandra), of Pooler, Ga., daughter Roseann Trolio, of Mullica Hill, N.J. and son David Rada (Jacqueline), of Rockville, Md.; grandchildren Nicole Trolio Condrasky, Jennifer Rada, Kelsey Duarte, Jack Rada and Thomas Rada; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Benjamin and Claire Condrasky. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Shebby) Rada, brothers, Stephen and Joseph Rada, sisters, Mary Asmussen and Helen Keiper. Also preceding him in death was his beloved son-in-law, Michael Trolio.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Calling hours will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow calling hours at 10 a.m. in the Church.

Military honors will be performed by AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston in the church at the conclusion of Mass.

Interment services will be private. John will be laid to rest alongside his wife and parents in St. Michaels Byzantine Cemetery, Pittston. For further information or to express your condolences to John's family, please visit www.GrazianoFunderalHome.com.