SHAVERTOWN — John M. Turner, 72, of Shavertown, passed unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, following complications from surgery after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

Born Dec. 1, 1946, in Hazleton, he was the son of the late G.A. and Mildred Brandt Turner.

John was a 1964 graduate of Hazleton High School and an alumnus of Wilkes University, where he earned his B.S. in history in 1969 and his M.S. in 1975.

John retired in 2005 from Dallas High School after teaching history for 36 years. He also taught various collegiate courses throughout the years at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, Wilkes University and Broome County Community College. John created the first fire science associate's degree program at Luzerne County Community College, where he taught both fire science and history courses for over 25 years. He authored the Pennsylvania Firefighter Certification Exam and taught local level training programs to firemen throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. He served on the Luzerne County Emergency Management Team and most recently served as the Kingston Township Emergency Management coordinator.

Of all his accomplishments, he loved and was most proud of being affectionately called "Opa" by the loves of his life, Tyson and Paisley. He was a devoted husband, proud father, loving grandfather, committed family man, dear friend and consummate educator. He enjoyed vacations to the beach and always looked for a reason to throw a good party. John will always be remembered for his endless sense of humor, quick wit, uncanny ability to remember a plethora of useful and useless knowledge, and his incredible love of learning.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years, the former Elfriede Hefft; daughter Erika Klick and husband Richard, of Odenton, Md.; and grandchildren Tyson and Paisley.

During his cancer treatments, John was always profoundly touched by the Perelman Center's youngest and most vulnerable patients. Donations can be made in honor of John to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia or to .

A sincere thanks and gratitude to the amazing doctors of the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine — Dr. Wojcieszynski and Dr. Schneider and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Williams, Dr. Kucharczuk, Dr. Goldstone, Dr. Murken and Dr. Roberts, as well as the outstanding Doctors and nurses of the intensive care unit — Dr. Faulk, Annmarie Shay and Jen N., who gave John such amazing care in his final days.

Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. from the funeral home immediately following calling hours. The Rev. James Wert and the Rev. Harriet Santos will officiate.