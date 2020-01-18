DUPONT — John Martin O'Boyle, of Dupont, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Allied Services at Meade Street, formerly Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

Born July 25, 1939, in Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Annabelle Mahon O'Boyle.

He graduated from Scranton High School and had worked at Harper and Row Publishing Co. for over 30 years.

John was well known as an Elvis fan and was always surrounded by his Elvis photos and items. He loved going to activities, being called "Captain Jack" and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was recently celebrated for his 80th birthday surrounded by his family in an Elvis-themed party.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Iannuzzo O'Boyle; sons Dr. Louis O'Boyle and wife Autumn, and Joseph O'Boyle and wife Christine; daughters Linda O'Boyle Zaneski and husband Stanley and Dr. Amy O'Boyle Neal and husband Dr. Michael Neal; 10 grandchildren; sister Clare Rouse, Cincinnati, Ohio; nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to the staff at Allied Services, Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre, especially Kenny Chamberlain — for their kind and compassionate care of John over the last 18 months.

Funeral services will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the funeral home.

