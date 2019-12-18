HANOVER TOWNSHIP — John J. Mazza, of Hanover Township, passed away peacefully at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top, surrounded by his family.

He was the son of the late John and Minnie DeMuro Mazza and graduated from Hanover High School, Class of 1943, at the age of 16. Following graduation John joined the Air Force, trained at Keesler Field in Mississippi and later was stationed in Newfoundland. After the war ended John returned to civilian life, continuing his education graduating from Temple University with a degree in pharmacy. He passed his state boards in 1949. John worked for the late James Hanlon for many years, until he built and operated Crestwood Pharmacy in Mountain Top, for 40 years until his retirement.

John joined WVCC 65 years ago, was an avid golfer, served as the club's secretary for many years and was on the Board of Directors. WVCC honored him for his volunteer work and being a main part of the club's historic past. He was given the prestigious award of Honorary Member.

John has always been a very generous individual to people in need – through kindness and philanthropy. Self proclaimed as "His Own Man," he was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church in Ashley. John will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Minnie DeMuro Mazza; sisters Ann Galanti and Marie McDermott; brothers-in-law Jack Wallace, Joseph Galanti and Ed McDermott; and nephew Jonathan Mazza.

He is survived by his sister, Rose Wallace of Hanover Township; brother Dr. Joseph Mazza and his wife Ginny of Wisconsin; several nieces and nephews; his longtime and devoted companion Delores Kovaleski of Swoyersville.

Funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am in St. Leo/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley. Interment, with Military Honors will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.