HANOVER TWP. — John P. Forlenza, 65, of Hanover Township, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Nov. 26, 1953, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late John A. Forlenza and Judith (Judy) Pinaha Forlenza. John was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1971, Luzerne County Community College and Temple School of Pharmacy. He was a member of St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception, Wilkes-Barre, where he was very active with the church community over the years.

John was the owner and pharmacist at Forlenza's Pharmacy and was the past president of the Luzerne County Pharmaceutical Association. He was an avid sportfan, enjoyed ice hockey and loved watching his favorite teams, including the New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds and Green Bay Packers. He was also involved with Hanover Area youth soccer programs over the years.

Surviving are his loving wife of 34 years, the former Catherine Cummings; son J.P. Forlenza, of Hanover Township; sister Sharon Stevens and her husband, John, of Kingston; and nieces and nephews, Anthony, Lindsay, Alexander and Anastasia Stevens.

Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Hanover Township. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Hanover Township.

Family and friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to the in John's memory.

To submit online condolences to John's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.