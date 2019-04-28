OLD FORGE — John (Jack) P. Morgan, age 63, a lifelong Old Forge resident and co-owner and operator of Cook's Wholesale Food Company, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years and best friend, Sara (Marta) Morgan.

Born on Nov. 25, 1955, and son of the late John (Cooke) and Virginia Price Morgan, Jack was a graduate of Old Forge High School. He began working for his father at an early age at Cook's Banner Food Store in Old Forge. He continued this family business his entire life, ultimately working alongside his brother, Gilbert, in owning and operating Cook's Wholesale Foods of Old Forge, Swoyersville and Berwick. Jack took great pride in the family business while caring deeply for his loyal employees and customers. His tireless work ethic but humble nature was widely respected by everyone in the industry.

He enjoyed collecting and riding rare motorcycles. He loved skiing, especially the mountains of Aspens and Vail, Colo. He adored animals, especially his cats, China, Cooke and Rocky. To know him was to love him and he'll certainly be missed by his family and friends.

He is also survived by his son, John Morgan, of Turlock, Calif.; his brother, Gilbert Morgan and wife, Deborah, of Berwick; step-children, Butch DeMartino and wife Jessica, of Florida, Gina Tomlinson and husband, Matthew, of New Jersey, and Marisa Williamson and husband, Dallas, of Colorado; six grandchildren, Chloe, Celia, Eva, Max, Matthew and Tallis; nieces, Melanie Shatto, Danielle Gaynor, Heather Mason and Paula Morgan; six great-nieces and great-nephews, especially his buddy, Curtis; and many cousins and dear friends.

His son, Rudy Morgan, also preceded him in death on March 16, 2016.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Private interment, Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack's name to either St. Cats & Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo c/o 700 Nay Aug Road, Scranton, PA, 18510, or to c/o 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave an online condolence.