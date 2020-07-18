1/1
John P. Orloski
COURTDALE — John P. Orloski, "Pickles," 88, of Courtdale, passed away on July 16, 2020, at the Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

He was born May 1, 1932, in Kingston, a son of the late Louis and Helen Telinda Orloski. He was a Marine Corps veteran and was employed for many years for the Boilermakers Union, Local 13. He was a member of V.F.W. Post 283, Kingston, and enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. He always had the nicest garden in town.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Rita Orant Orloski, daughters, Margaret Roberts and her husband, John, Jo Ann Elko and her husband, Jacob, grandchildren, John Roberts and his wife, Arianna, Eric Roberts, Jacob Elko Jr., Nicholas Elko, nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Ltd., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Family Parish.

Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Courtdale. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105, or to Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne, 18709.

Condolences can be sent to betz-jastremski.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
JUL
21
Funeral
10:00 AM
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
JUL
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish
