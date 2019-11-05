PLAINS TWP. — John J. Pascucci "Scooch", 65, of Plains Township, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Sep. 9, 1954, in Pittston, he was the son of the late John J. and Carmella (Serino) Pascucci

John was a graduate of West Side Tech Class of 1972. After school he began his professional career as a tractor trailer driver for various companies.

Scooch was a proud member of Pittston Knights of Columbus where he attained the rank of 3rd Degree Knight. He was also a life member of the Wyoming Hose Company 2.

Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Ruth (Tavella) Pascucci of Plains Township; daughter Jennifer and husband Mark McNulty of Plains Township; grandson Mark Anthony McNulty and bonus granddaughter, Sydney McNulty; sisters Ann Marie Gorko of Falls and Florence Lugar of Exeter.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Joane Wright.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to the organization of the donor's choice.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Calling hours will be held from St. John the Evangelist Church, William St., Pittston, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience.

For further information or to express your condolences to Scooch's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.