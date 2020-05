Or Copy this URL to Share

HUDSON — John Pavlovich, 76, formerly of Hudson, died May 6, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending from the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains. A complete obituary will follow in a future edition of this newspaper.



