WHITE HAVEN — John "Jack" Phillips, 77, of White Haven, passed away on March 15, 2019, surrounded by his family after a tragic accident.

Born Aug. 21, 1941, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Harold Phillips. He was a member of Hanover High School, Class of 1959. In 1962, he married his best friend, Donna Roughsedge. They shared 56 years together as husband and wife, raising a family and enjoying each other's company.

He joined the 2nd Artillery Army National Guard as a wireman/rifleman until discharge in 1966. At that time, he was also employed by the Blue Coal Co. In 1967, he began his employment at Proctor & Gamble, Mehoopany, until he retired as an electrician in 1997. Shortly after, he realized retirement was not for him. With his daughter Dawn alongside, he started his own company, Mow Jo Lawn Service, which he continued to operate with his son, Bill. During the winter months, he worked maintenance at Jack Frost Ski Resort.

Jack enjoyed fishing with his son, John, in the St. Lawrence River, golfing, movies and spending time outdoors. He was always ready with a joke and a warm smile. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame. He loved spending time with his family and his loyal companion, Nikki, his beloved German Shepherd.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Donna, are his son, John and his wife, Pam, of Springville; his son, Bill, of White Haven; his daughter, Dawn, of Hanover Township; grandchildren Stephanie, Michael and Andrea Sullin, Megan Phillips, Tom Search, Alene DePue and Casey Gavinski; great-grandchildren Joshua DePue, Tristan and Adalyn Search and Adam Gavinski; his sister, Alice Donnelly, of Wapwallopen; brother Jerome, of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Joseph D. Verespy will officiate.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Jack was a passionate animal lover. So in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue, 974 Lockville Rd., Dallas, PA 18612.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Jack's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.