WAPWALLOPEN — John R. Curio III, 39, of Wapwallopen, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

Born on Jan. 21, 1981, in Bloomsburg, he was the son of John R. and Linda L. (Evans) Curio Jr., of Berwick. John graduated from Columbia Montour Vo-Tech in 2000. He worked for many local construction businesses until his health started to decline.

John was a social member of the Polish Falcons Nest 163, Mocanaqua, and the Berwick VFW Post 821. He enjoyed playing billiards and basketball. He liked to watch football and rooted for the Tennessee Titans.

In addition to his parents, he will be greatly missed by his loving fiancée of 11 years, Kimberly A. Grosz, of Wapwallopen; paternal grandmother, Irene B. Curio, of Bloomsburg; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, with whom he was very close.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph R. and Florence R. Evans, paternal grandfather, John R. Curio and cousin, Aaron Evans.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family

Memorial contributions are suggested to Residential Hospice Foundation 5440 Corporate Drive, Suite 400 Troy, MI 48098.

Online messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]