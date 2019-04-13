PLAINS TWP. — John Richard Maslar, 73, of Plains Township, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. .

Born in Enid, Oklahoma, on Aug. 8, 1945, he was the son of the late Richard and Anastasia Maslar.

Richard was a graduate of Coughlin High School. He served with the Army in Vietnam. He belonged to the VFW in Hudson and the Model Railroad Club in Hudson.

John was a great fan of model railroads. He had a great setup in his basement and was very proud of it. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with children. He was a great fan of the New York Yankees and Penn State.

John is survived by his wife, Darlena. The two lived for each other. He is also survived by his daughter, Taralyn Meredick; brother David Maslar, of Houston, Texas; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A viewing for family and friends will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Kizis-Lokuta Funeral Home, 134 Church St., Pittston. The Rev. Paul Wolensky will conduct a service at 10:30 a.m. After the service, a procession will take place to Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Hudson Road, Hudson, for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery on Blanchard Street, Plains Township.