WEST WYOMING — John Richard Orlando, 82, son of Joseph and Jennie Orlando, husband of his beloved "My Bonnie Ann" Orlando and father of Richard Orlando, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. Mr. Orlando was born in West Wyoming and lived his teenage years in Fairmont, West Virginia. He graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in 1954.

He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years, completing assignments in Hawaii, Newfoundland, Thailand, Omaha and Washington, D.C. He retired in 1976. During his service, he completed his bachelor's degree in business.

He then held various positions with both General Electric Aerospace Systems and Science Applications Incorporated (SAI) in Washington, D.C., before becoming a CIA employee in 1981. He retired from the CIA in 1992 as an SES4 after 11 years of service. Upon retirement, he moved from Washington, D.C., to Florida.

While in Florida, he was a volunteer for and Meals on Wheels. He was a volunteer counselor for SCORE, the Senior Corps of Retired Executives. He also served as a Guardian Ad Litem for several children under court protection.

John was twice previously married, first to Lily B. Orlando, of Newfoundland, and then to Suzanne Marie Orlando, of Virginia, both deceased. He is also survived by his son, Richard; daughter-in-law Jessie; grandsons Nicholas, Lincoln and Eisen; and granddaughters Madisson, Kennedy and Elin. In addition, he is survived by the family of his wife, Bonita.

John was author of the blog latenightmusings.com and the book, Late Night Musings, published in 2009. In addition to his writings and his volunteer work, he was an avid, but mediocre, golfer.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Forty Fort Presbyterian Church, 224 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the burial immediately following (Wyoming Cemetery). The service will be officiated by the Reverend William Lukesh.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of John, please consider or the Humane Society.