BEAR CREEK TWP. — John Schatzel, of Bear Creek Township, was called home to the Lord, peacefully, on March 23, 2020, after a lifelong illness.

John is survived by his best friend, mother, Tonette Schatzel, of Bear Creek, and father, John D. Conover Jr., of Glen Lyon, and several brothers, sisters, and nieces and nephews. Private funeral arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family.