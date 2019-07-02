DALLAS — John Schultz, of Dallas, died June 27, 2019, at the age of 94.

John was born on March 14, 1925, in Rodheim, Germany, son of the late Johannes and Karoline Biehn Schultz.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 71 years, Rosemary Durkin Schultz, on May 27, 2017; his sister, Frieda Schalm; and his son-in-law, Eugene Pelesh.

John was a Navy veteran who served in WWII. He was an avid golfer and hunter. He was active in Irem Temple Shrine and was a co-founder of the Irem Temple Clown Unit. John and Rosemary lived in Forty Fort and Kingston for many years, as well as Bonita Springs, Florida. He was named National Salesman of the Year while employed with the Quaker Oats Company. He continued his successful career as national sales manager for Hershey Foods Corporation.

John is survived by his son, Gerard "Jerry" Schultz and spouse Leo Hogan, of Plymouth, Mass., and Naples, Fla.; and daughter Carol Pelesh, of Dallas, and Naples, Fla. "Pop" leaves two grandsons, John Pelesh, spouse Cassey and their children, Cyrus, Lexi and Lucius, of Naples, Fla., and David Pelesh, of San Diego, Calif; and nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are from Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston. Visitation for relatives and friends will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, followed by interment at the Denison Cemetery.