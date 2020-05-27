John Serafin
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILKES-BARRE — John Serafin, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of late Walter and Mary Seasock Serafin. He worked in several factories, with American Silk Mill being his last employer before retiring. He enjoyed being a golf caddy at several clubs, where he enjoyed conversations with people he encountered. He was married to Maureen Serafin, who passed away in 2005. John was the potato peeler and Maureen was the pierogi queen. They made one awesome pierogi. Maureen and John loved visiting the casino in Atlantic City. John is survived by his stepsons, John L. Pasternak and wife, Martina, of Larksville; Ronald Pasternak and wife, Cheryl, of Tunkhannock. His step-grandchildren are Amanda Pasternak, of Moosic, Jacqueline Sweet, of Glen Lyon; Kaitlin Pasternak, of Tunkhannock, and great-grandchild, Chase Sadowski, of Moosic. John is also survived by his sister of Mountain Top, Gloria Mazeika. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded by sisters, Lottie Luckenback and Jean Kubicki and brothers, Joseph and Walter Serafin. Due to COVID-19, private family interment in St. Vincent's Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville. Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for additional information.

Published in Times Leader from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
