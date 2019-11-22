WILKES-BARRE — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Dr. John Stankoski, of Wilkes-Barre, on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at home.

He was born in West Pittston on May 21, 1955, a son of Edward and Florence Menn Stankoski.

He was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary, Class of 1973, Boston University Class of 1977, and the University of Bologna Medical School in 1984. Dr. Stankoski completed his residency in Overlook Hospital, Summit, N.J.

Initially, he was an associate at Geisinger Medical Group followed by General Medical Service of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He completed his career with the Intermountain Medical Group where he founded Family Practice Associates with Dr. Drue Paden and Dr. Ernie Julius. Dr. Stankoski retired in 2009 after practicing medicine in the Wyoming Valley for 23 years.

He also served as Medical Director for Heritage House and Wesley Village, along with several Home Health and Hospice organizations.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan Pascucci Stankoski, his children, Jack and his companion Rebecca Cavill; Michael and his companion Gia Sico, and Nicole and her fiancé Ricky Keiderling. Also surviving are the joy of his life, his granddaughter, Meadow Keiderling; brother, Edward A. Stankoski and his wife Kathy; mother-in-law, Kitty Pascucci; brothers-in-law, Andy and his wife Gail; David and his companion Lori; and sister-in-law, Cathy Parsnik and her husband, Joe; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nephews and a great-niece.

John truly loved the game of golf, and was a longtime member of several local courses. He also enjoyed many beach vacations with close family and friends. His greatest joy, however, was caring for his patients and lifelong relations he formed with them and his colleagues.

The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice for all their love and support, especially Lisa Paden, R.N. and all his aides, especially Mary Lou.

Family will receive friends and relatives from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to church Monday morning. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to Little Eric's Foundation, c/o PO Box 1004, Pittston, PA 18640. To leave an online condolence, visit Dr. Stankoski's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.