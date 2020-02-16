|
WILKES-BARRE — John T. Gould, 83, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Feb. 13, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Plains Township. He was born June 22, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late John and Jennie Bell Gould. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School and was employed as a union carpenter for many years. He was later a self-employed contractor working with his sons.
John enjoyed car racing, especially the years his sons and grandson Jason raced street stocks at local speedways, and he followed NASCAR closely. He loved sitting in his porch swing for hours and in his yard enjoying his pond and prize peach tree.
John enjoyed wood working, building and completing home repairs. There are a few local eateries that he especially loved including Toronys Hot Dogs, both Abe's and Ferris's Hot Dogs, Sizzle Pie and Valley Seafood. He never missed a Pastie order from the local church and did not go one day without his sweets.
There is much credit to be given to some very special people for Dad's health care in his latter years. His son Robert and wife Trish helped him in his recovery from a severe stroke and brain bleed. Before John went home where he continued to receive care from them, they took him into their home for about one year providing extensive care.
There is also a current team of priceless nurses, aides and friends who have provided the highest level of care possible for him, including Lisa Hall, Autumn Fuller, Maureen Liguori, Lexi Kennedy, Leona Piperato and last but not least "Mick" Shomo. John cared tremendously about each and every one of you and treasured your friendship.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Gould, and sons, John C. Gould and Ronald Lee Gould.
Surviving are his son, Robert J. Gould and his wife, Trish; daughter, Sheri Lynn Land and her fiancé, Patrick E. Kelly; grandchildren, Brittany Gould, John James Gould, Jason Ronald Gould and his fiancée Becky Grim, Joseph Robert Gould, Stephanie Marie Barber and her husband Christopher; great-grandchildren, Isabella "the barber," Isaac, and Isaiah; daughters-in-law, Christine and Donna Marie Gould; and sister, Jennie Brown.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by Pastor Gideon Gaitano, Pastor of New Life Community Church, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in Mount Greenwood Cemetery, Shavertown. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Condolences can be sent to: www.eblakecollins.com.