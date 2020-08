Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family

WILKES-BARRE — John T. Miller, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, died Aug. 7, 2020. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Thursday at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains. Family and friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store