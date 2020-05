Or Copy this URL to Share

DURYEA — John Thomas (Chick) Boone, 92, passed away May 6, 2020. John is survived by his wife of 59-years, Carole (Deluccie) Boone. A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services, Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.



