SUGAR NOTCH — John "Jack" Tinner, 80, of Sugar Notch, died Sept. 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary W. Tinner. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday from the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Family and friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.