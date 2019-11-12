EXETER — John M. Tomsak, 59, of Exeter, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Exeter.

Born on Mar. 31, 1960, in Pittston, John was the son of the late Frank Sr. and Rosemary (Kudrako) Tomsak.

He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, St. Barbara's Parish, Exeter. John was active in the Boy Scouts and was Scoutmaster of Troop 311, Exeter, for many years.

John thoroughly enjoyed nature and being outdoors where he spent many hours hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends.

Anyone who knew John will remember him for his great sense of humor and ability to make people laugh.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia (Smith) Tomsak; son John Tomsak Jr., Centermoreland; daughter Jessica Tomsak and her fiancé, Dylan, Houston, Texas; brother Frank Tomsak Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Ann, Wyoming; and several nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Barbara's Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 28 Memorial St., Exeter, with the Rev. Michael E. Finn officiating. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Exeter. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of Mass, Friday.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.