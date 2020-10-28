WILKES-BARRE — John "JET" Tredinnick, 79, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Wesley Village.

John is already missed by his loving wife, Ann Marie (August); daughter, Susan and husband, Tom Schwab and their children, Tommy and Tabitha; son, Steven and Melissa Tredinnick and their children, Steven and Amanda; brother, James and wife, Naomi; and niece, Candice.

John earned Eagle Scout rank in the Boy Scouts and was a 1959 graduate of GAR Memorial H.S., where he was a member of the baseball and track teams. He went on to Wilkes College, where he earned a Masters in history Education. He taught at E. L. Meyers H.S. for 40 years and then substituted in the Wilkes-Barre schools for another eight years. During his tenure at Meyers, he was the adviser for the Ski Club and Key Club and started and coached the intramural tennis program for three years. John also coached the Meyers track team for four years, experiencing only one loss during that time.

Known as "The Voice of the Mohawks," John was the public announcer for football games at the WB Memorial Stadium for more than 30 years, including UNICO and Big 33 games. He also kept score and announced both the Meyers and district track meets. John was the scorekeeper and announcer for the Meyers wrestling team for 36 years, even working the PIAA District 2 and Regional wrestling meets. John also had the privilege of keeping score at multiple PA Keystone State Games.

In 2011, John became only the second non-Meyers graduate to receive a Lifetime Achievement award from the Faculty Awards Committee. He was also inducted into both the Football and Wrestling Halls of Fame. When John wasn't playing, coaching, announcing, or keeping score at a sporting event, he was probably off fishing in Canada with his friends, vacationing at the shore with his family, or attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

He was an active member in his church and sat on the Board of Trustees for many years and was a Sunday School Superintendent. Anyone wishing, may make a donation in John's memory to Albright United Methodist Church, 116 Dana St., Wilkes-Barre, 18702.

All funeral arrangements are private at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc., 59 Parrish St.. Wilkes-Barre.