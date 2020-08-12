1/1
John Urban
SWOYERSVILLE — John Urban, 89, formerly of Swoyersville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Mercy Center, Dallas, where he had been a guest.

John was born in Swoyersville, son of the late John and Constance Bolonis Urban. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a bricklayer/mason and was a member of the BAC (Bricklayer and Allied Craftworkers) Union Local #5).

John was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. John was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved going to the casino. He loved sports and was a big fan of any Pennsylvania team and especially any team who beat the Yankees. John's most greatest joy was his grandchildren and attending all of their activities and sports venues.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine, a brother, Albert and sisters, Dolly, Vernie, Marsha and Connie.

Surviving are children, John Thomas (Debi), Ann Beth Shuleski (Michael), Thomas (Theresa), Peter (Joanie) and Irene Ziegler (Bill), his grandchildren, Ryan, Nicole, Madalyn, Peter, Eve, Will, Ben, Catherine and Hannah and a sister, Irene Collura.

Funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. from the Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Bennett St., Luzerne. Interment in St. Ann's Cemetery, Lehman.

Family and friends may call Friday evening from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing observed.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
