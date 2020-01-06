FORTY FORT — John (Jack) V. Olszewski, 68, of Forty Fort, died on Sunday morning, Jan. 5, 2020, at his home unexpectedly.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Vincent Olszewski and Mary Pesetski Olszewski, of Wilkes-Barre. He graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School, Class of 1969. He served in the U.S. Army in the Military Police from 1971 to 1973.

Jack worked in the vending industry and eventually started his own business, Absolutely Nuts, before retiring in 2017.

Jack enjoyed vacationing in Ocean City, Md., and Surfside Beach, S.C. He loved his Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Pittsburgh Penguins, Penn State football, Dodgers baseball, and the Miami Dolphins.

Preceding him in death were his father and brother Thomas.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife of 38 years, Trudy Norcross Olszewski; son, Travis and his wife, Lauren; daughters, Amanda Stewart and her husband, Brian, and Heather Leone and her husband, Erik; grandchildren, Braxton and Makenna Stewart, Caroline Olszewski, and Ethan Leone; as well as several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

As Jack would say, to make a long story short, "Life is short — play hard."

Funeral on Friday at 10 a.m. from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Ignatius of Loyola Church, Kingston. The interment will be in Saint Hedwig's Cemetery, Larksville.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence visit www.hughbhughes.com.