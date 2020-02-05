HANOVER TWP. — John W. Fitzmaurice Jr., 69, of Hanover Township passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, surrounded by his family at the Kingston Health Care Center.

He was born in Philadelphia, a son of the late John William Fitzmaurice Sr. and Jean Grant Fitzmaurice. John was a graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School, Drexel Hill, attended LaSalle University and earned an associate degree in computer operations.

Prior to his retirement he had been employed as a data center supervisor for Altria.

John was a longtime member of St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre, where he was a tireless worker every year for the church's annual bazaar.

John was the ultimate Philadelphia Eagles football fan and loved to play golf. Most of all he was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Mary Doreen Noyalis Fitzmaurice; and by his children, Heather Myers and her husband, Eric, Damascus, Maryland; John Fitzmaurice and his wife, Jeneane, Glenside, and Kevin Fitzmaurice and his wife, Tamara, Ambler. He is also survived by the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Sam, Caitlin, Mikayla, Ailey, Braden, Kieran and Aidan; as well as his sisters, Kathryn Bonner and her husband, James, Gail Sinnott and her husband, Daniel, Sharon Fitzmaurice; brother, Michael Fitzmaurice and his wife, Heidi; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Commonwealth General Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, Good Shephard Rehabilitation Hospital, Muhlenburg, and Kingston Healthcare Center for their compassionate care during the months of his illness.

Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to service time Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting John's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.