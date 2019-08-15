ASHLEY — John "Jack" W. McCann, of Ashley, died on his 86th birthday, Aug. 13, 2019, with family by his side.

The son of the late Walter A. and Elizabeth Cain McCann, he was born in Wilkes-Barre and was raised by his aunts, Mary and Catherine McCann. He graduated Ashley High School and owned and operated McCann's Arco Service Station, Hazle Street, Wilkes-Barre, for many years, and later owned McCann Motors. After retirement, he became a courier for Mallinckodt Nuclear Medicine.

Being a man of great faith, Jack was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley, and was very proud of his Irish heritage. He enjoyed woodworking and playing golf in his spare time. Jack was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Michael, Walter, James and Gerald McCann.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Joanne Dietz McCann; children Michael McCann and his wife, Elaine, of Mountain Top, Richard McCann and his wife, Nina, of Salisburg, Md., Donald McCann and his wife, Romayne, of Wilkes-Barre, Susan Andrews and her husband, Carl, of Plymouth, Ronald McCann and his wife, Nancy, of Hanover Township, Diane Dudkiewicz and her husband, Mark, of Hanover Township, and Brian McCann and his wife, Lori, of Shavertown; 13 grandchildren, Eric, Colin, Neil, Patrick, Katye, Nicholas, Holly, Shannon, Keenan, Daniel, Joseph, Kyle and Amer; great-grandchildren, Rubi, Margot, Audrey, Chloe, Reagan and Madelyn; nieces, nephews and cousins; and sisters-in law Marge McCann, of Croydon, and Virginia McCann, of Wilkes-Barre.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in St. Leo/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends are invited to join the family for visitation from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.

Memorial contributions may be to Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Arrangements by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., Wilkes-Barre.