PITTSTON — John W. Wassil, 68, of Pittston, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Pittston, he was a son of the late John and Dorothy Plonski Wassil. He was a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1969, and also of Luzerne County Community College. Prior to retirement he was employed by Regis Inventory, Philadelphia. John was a member of Holy Mother of Sorrows Church, Dupont.

John was a vintage car enthusiast, avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles and enjoyed cooking some delicious meals. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was a driver for the .

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara A. Nelson.

He is survived by his loving and devoted fiancée, Lois McHugh; stepchildren Dave McHugh and April Azaravich and husband, Frank; stepgrandchildren Samuel, Jacob and Daniel Azaravich; sisters Dorothy Zavada and husband Jerry and Christine Bogdon and husband Joseph; several nieces, nephews and cousins; brother-in-law Stanley Kotulski; and his cats, Utley and Philly.

The funeral will be held at 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, from Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith), with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in Holy Mother of Sorrows Church, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Zbigniew Dawid, pastor. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Duryea.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston, 59 S. Main St., Pittston, PA 18640.

For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.