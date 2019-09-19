PITTSTON — John William Boos, 72, of Pittston, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, Sept 16, 2019. Born in Pittston on Aug. 15, 1947, he was the son of the late John Vincent Boos and late Grace (Castner) Boos.

John graduated from Northeast High School, Class of 1966. He served his country honorably as a member of the Marine Corp Reserves.

He touched our hearts with his quiet way of showing patience, kindness and respect to anyone he encountered. He was an avid story teller who could make words come alive. John was a loving husband, father, pop pop, uncle and friend.

Surviving are John's wife, Mary Lou (Bartoli) Boos; son Raymond Boos and wife Gina (Cardinale), of Pittston; daughter Lisa and her husband, Stan Staros, of Thompson; grandchildren Emily, Daniel and Jessi Staros, RJ and Julie Boos, and Marion, Emily and Abigail Cruthers; niece Christine (Melnick) Wolfe; godson Mark Melnick; sister and brother-in-law Sharon (Boos) and Fred Melnick; and aunt Agnes Rebelinsky.

John was a lover of nature, beer and family. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and stargazing. John had a giving heart and helped anyone in need. He never asked for anything in return. He will be deeply missed.

All services are private and will be held at the families convenience.